'No pressure' - Former Brighton and Manchester United goalkeeper comments on Fabian Hurzeler

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 10th Jan 2025, 14:19 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 14:30 GMT
The former Brighton and Manchester United goalkeeper shared his thoughts on the 31-year-old Fabian Hurzeler.

Tomasz Kuszczak played 84 games for Brighton and Hove Albion from 2012 to 2014.

In a recent interview with Sussex World, he was asked about Fabian Hurzeler and what he thinks about young coaches.

Tomasz Kuszczak said: “It’s so refreshing these young coaches. New ideas, new methods, bags of enthusiasm.

Tomasz Kuszczak played for Brighton from 2012 to 2014. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)Tomasz Kuszczak played for Brighton from 2012 to 2014. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
"It’s great for the game and they can really connect with young players too and give them massive of confidence to go and play with no fear, not to mention perform on the pitch stage with no pressure.

"The Club has been run in a special way and this is testament to the Ownership. It’s a great place to play football and the technically gifted players that the Club have had have been fantastic.”

Fabian Hurzeler is the youngest permanent Premier League manager in history, aged just 31.

So far, he’s had mixed results at the halfway point with the Albion. They find themselves 10th in the Premier League at the time of writing and haven’t won in eight matches.

