'No respect' - De Zerbi explains why Tottenham boss Cristian Stellini irritates him

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi said he will have to adapt after receiving his second red card since arriving in the Premier League

There was a prickly exchange between Tottenham manager Cristian Stellini and De Zerbi ahead of kick-off, with the Brighton boss pointing animatedly in the direction of his fellow Italian.

The ill-feeling was believed to have stemmed from comments made prior to the match as Stellini spoke about De Zerbi’s playing days in Italy.

De Zerbi said he had been disrespected by his fellow Italian and chaos reigned on the touchline early in the second half when both benches were embroiled in a heated exchange while the game was still going on.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi was sent off at Tottenham

While De Zerbi was in the thick of the action, Stellini stood away from the drama in his own technical area, but referee Stuart Attwell decided to send off both managers.

De Zerbi has now received two red cards and four yellows since joining Brighton in September. This will be his third touchline ban and he is set to be in the stands for next Saturday’s trip to Chelsea but it is unclear if he will be in the Wembley dug out for the FA Cup semi-final against Man United on April 23.

"I don't know,” said De Zerbi when asked if he will be on the touchline for the FA Cup clash. “I did not deserve the red card but I have to accept the decision. I can't change my passion but I will try to stay in my place and on my bench."

Of his falling out with Stellini, the Albion coach added: “I am used to always respecting everyone. Inside and outside of the pitch. I don’t like when people don’t respect me. I respect the coaches. I told him what was my opinion.

"I did not say anything throughout the game. I did not put pressure on the referee like the other bench. We have to help the referee. In this stadium in this atmosphere.

“This is the first time I have had so many red cards in my career. We played two games with me on the stand and we won both. Maybe I change league and I have to change habits.”

Harry Kane’s 25th goal of the season helped earn Tottenham a crucial 2-1 win over Brighton in a fiery encounter between the top-four rivals.

Son Heung-min’s opener, his 100th goal in the Premier League, put the hosts in front, but Brighton were slick in a first half in which Kaoru Mitoma saw an effort ruled out for a debatable handball before Lewis Dunk did equalise with a nice header on his 200th Premier League game for the Albion. De Zerbi had no hesitation in celebrating in front of the Spurs bench and was almost jubilant again minutes later, but Solly March dragged a left-footed shot wide.

Danny Welbeck thought he had put the Seagulls ahead after the break, but his deflected effort was chalked off after a VAR check ruled it struck Alexis Mac Allister’s arm, allowing Kane to have the final say with a firm strike that deflected of Veltman with 11 minutes left.