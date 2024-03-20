'No significant issue' - Huge injury boost for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool ahead of Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is expected to be fit to face Brighton after the international break

Nunez, 24, played the full 120 minutes of the thrilling 4-3 FA Cup defeat to Manchester United just prior to the international break and the attacker was forced to withdraw from the Uruguay squad with a hamstring issue.

He is now set to miss out on Uruguay’s exhibition clash against the Basque Country at San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao and their friendly against the Ivory Coast in Lens.

Nunez has been impressive for the Reds and has 22 goals in all-competitions this term and fans were fearing he could be set for a lengthy lay-off.

However Football Insider reported today he has been assessed by the medical team at Anfield and they are confident there is “no significant issue” and Nunez should be in contention to face Brighton at Anfield on March 31.

Brighton are also hopeful of some positive news on their South American attacker Joao Pedro. The Brazil ace has 19 goals for the Seagulls this term but has not featured since the start February due to a thigh injury.