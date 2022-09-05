'No stone unturned' – Danny Welbeck on Graham Potter comparison with Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Manchester United and Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck is enjoying his time under Graham Potter at Brighton

The two managers were fierce rivals in their day but both are rightly considered greats in Premier League football history.

Graham Potter is yet to reach their dizzying heights, but the Albion boss continues to impress on the south coast.

He has turned Albion from regular relegation strugglers to a team capable of challenging for Europe.

Potter's men are currently fourth in the league standings and the former Swansea and Ostersund manager is now odds-on favourite to be the next England boss when Gareth Southgate departs.

Welbeck has played a huge role in Albion's flying start believes Potter's approach to management has been fantastic for him personally and for the club.

So does he see any similarities between Potter, Wenger and Ferguson?

"Every manager has their own way of doing things and he wants success and he wants to win,” Welbeck said.