'No stone unturned' – Danny Welbeck on Graham Potter comparison with Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger
Brighton and Hove Albion striker Danny Welbeck has had the rare privilege of playing for both Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United and Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.
The two managers were fierce rivals in their day but both are rightly considered greats in Premier League football history.
Graham Potter is yet to reach their dizzying heights, but the Albion boss continues to impress on the south coast.
He has turned Albion from regular relegation strugglers to a team capable of challenging for Europe.
Most Popular
Potter's men are currently fourth in the league standings and the former Swansea and Ostersund manager is now odds-on favourite to be the next England boss when Gareth Southgate departs.
Welbeck has played a huge role in Albion's flying start believes Potter's approach to management has been fantastic for him personally and for the club.
So does he see any similarities between Potter, Wenger and Ferguson?
"Every manager has their own way of doing things and he wants success and he wants to win,” Welbeck said.
"If you look at the way the team is playing and how we are going into matches there is no stone left unturned on what he wants us to do out there on the pitch."