'North London? Completed it mate' - There's no inbetween for Brighton fans after Tottenham and Arsenal wins

Brighton and Hove Albion celebrate their dramatic late winner at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Brighton made another potentially decisive impact on the top-four race as they enjoyed more success in north London by beating Tottenham 1-0 thanks to Leandro Trossard’s 90th-minute goal.

A week after they beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to hand Spurs the initiative in the battle to qualify for the Champions League, they repeated the trick as Trossard weaved into the area and poked home.

It pegs Tottenham back in a race they looked to have control of and the Gunners, West Ham and Manchester United will all be buoyed by this result ahead of their games later in the weekend.

After a brilliant run of form this was as bad a display as there has been under Antonio Conte and their failure to have a shot on target defies their free-flowing nature of recent weeks.

Brighton posted back-to-back wins for the first time since September and it was thoroughly deserved as they contained Spurs’ threat well, moving into the top half.

Having barged their way into the top four with some scintillating displays in recent weeks there was a real expectancy from the home fans before kick-off that their side could put on another show.

However, that did not prove to be the case as Brighton’s press and low block stopped Spurs from creating anything.

