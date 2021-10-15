Norwich City vs Brighton: Yves Bissouma, Enock Mwepu and Adam Webster updates, How to watch, kick-off time

Leo Trossard nets for Brighton in a 1-0 victory at Carrow Road

Leo Trossard delivered the moment of high quality to seal a 1-0 victory against Daniel Farke’s side in July 2020.

The Belgian’s 25th minute clever first time strike from Aaron Mooy’s precise pass ensured three points for Albion as the win pretty much ensured Brighton’s safety and ended any realistic hope Norwich had of avoiding the drop to the Championship.

Todd Cantwell sat on the Carrow Road turf after the full time whistle, boots off and socks rolled down and just gazed into space for more than 10 minutes as he prepared for life in the second tier, while Farke simply said: “It was our last chance...We don’t have the right to make any more fighting messages.”

Albion did the double over Norwich that season and the six points gained against the Canaries helped Graham Potter’s team finish the campaign on 41 points – seven above the relegation places.

Farke’s team impressed in the Championship and topped the table as they secured promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Saturday will be the first time the two teams have met since that summer afternoon in Norfolk. And while Norwich find themselves in a similar league position as last time, Albion have enjoyed an impressive start and are sixth in the table with 14 points from seven matches.

The hosts are still searching for their first win of the new season and have suffered defeats to Man City, Leicester, Arsenal, Watford, Liverpool and Everton. They did secure their first point with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Burnley just prior to the international break, but Farke remains under intense pressure from the home fans who are not enjoying an acute sense of

Premier League deja vu. Norwich have already been written off by many but despite a terrible start – one that has seen them leak 16 goals and score just twice – Newcastle and Burnley are just two points ahead of them, while 17th placed Southampton are only three away.

Farke’s team have been very poor defensively in their opening matches but it is far too early to dismiss Norwich as an easy three points. The international break has certainly disrupted Brighton’s momentum but it may have arrived at the perfect time for Farke.

It gave his side a chance to regroup and regather after a dismal start and expect them to be fully fired up for Saturday’s 3pm kick-off.

Brighton’s fine start is all the more impressive as injuries left Potter short of options. The break has halted their momentum but it will have allowed extra time for players to recover.

Defender Adam Webster has been unavailable since tweaking his hamstring at Brentford and is targeting a return at Norwich.

Enock Mwepu, who injured his groin in the warm-up for the Carabao Cup win against Swansea, is also making progress as is Yves Bissouma who is recovering from a knee problem and trained this week.

Striker Danny Welbeck has been ruled out for three months with his hamstring issue. It’s hugely frustrating for the 30-year-old who scored against Leicester and was just getting back to his best before his hamstring went ping once more against Crystal Palace.

Tariq Lamptey is one player fans will be eager to see back. Lamptey, who played very well against Norwich in that win last July, featured in the last two matchday squads and Potter may see this fixture as the ideal chance to unleash his young wing back.

Who? Norwich vs Brighton

Where? Carrow Road

Why? Premier League

When? Saturday, October 16 – kick-off 3pm

How to watch? Highlights will be screened on Match of the Day – BBC 1, 10.30pm.

Referee: Peter Bankes