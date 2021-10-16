Norwich vs Brighton player ratings: Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk sublime but huge let-off for Rob Sanchez

Graham Potter's team were far from their best and Norwich were dominant for large periods but failed to capitalise on their chances.
Josh Sargent, who was a real handful throughout, missed the two very decent chances while Teemu Puki also chipped one into the side-netting when well placed.
Brighton's best moment arrived when Leo Trossard smacked the bar with a smart volley from 15 yards and Neal Maupay was also denied a decent shout for a penalty when he was clipped in the box by Tim Krul.
Albion were lucky to get away with a point and were grateful for excellent defensive displays from Dan Burn, Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk.
