Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
5 minutes ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
3 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
4 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

'Not arrogant' - Roberto De Zerbi makes bold Champions League claim as Brighton set sights on Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion have every right to dream of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League, according to head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

By Matt Pole
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:11 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 15:12 GMT

The Seagulls sit seventh in the Premier League going into this [Wednesday] evening’s home clash with bitter rivals Crystal Palace.

Albion are nine points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur – who have played three games more than Brighton – and victory over the Eagles could significantly enhance the club’s European prospects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Seagulls midfielders Adam Lallana and Moisés Caicedo have both revealed their UEFA Champions League ambitions after agreeing new deals at the Amex. The two players both said qualifying for Europe’s premier club competition was a realistic goal for Brighton.

Most Popular
Brighton & Hove Albion have every right to dream of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League, according to head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Picture by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion have every right to dream of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League, according to head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Picture by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion have every right to dream of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League, according to head coach Roberto De Zerbi. Picture by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

De Zerbi admitted his players should view themselves as UEFA Champions League contenders, but revealed he had his sights set first on overtaking place-above Liverpool.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Reds are four points ahead of Albion, but have played two games more.

The Italian said: “I speak as a coach and I’m proud of their words, because to fix a high target is right.

“We need to dream, for our careers, for our job, for our work, and every day I work with them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I know very well they are not arrogant. They always have the right attitude.

“It isn’t a problem if we don’t arrive at our target. I repeat, the most important thing is to fight to arrive at our target when this target is higher, because it’s important for your way.

“We will improve like this by following this way, not to fix the target low. It’s too easy to fix the target low.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We are ready to play [against Crystal Palace this evening]. We want to win to climb the table and reach Liverpool.”

Champions LeagueLiverpoolBrightonAlbionPremier LeagueSeagullsCrystal PalaceTottenham Hotspur