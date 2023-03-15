'Not arrogant' - Roberto De Zerbi makes bold Champions League claim as Brighton set sights on Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion have every right to dream of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League, according to head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

The Seagulls sit seventh in the Premier League going into this [Wednesday] evening’s home clash with bitter rivals Crystal Palace.

Albion are nine points off fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur – who have played three games more than Brighton – and victory over the Eagles could significantly enhance the club’s European prospects.

Seagulls midfielders Adam Lallana and Moisés Caicedo have both revealed their UEFA Champions League ambitions after agreeing new deals at the Amex. The two players both said qualifying for Europe’s premier club competition was a realistic goal for Brighton.

De Zerbi admitted his players should view themselves as UEFA Champions League contenders, but revealed he had his sights set first on overtaking place-above Liverpool.

The Reds are four points ahead of Albion, but have played two games more.

The Italian said: “I speak as a coach and I’m proud of their words, because to fix a high target is right.

“We need to dream, for our careers, for our job, for our work, and every day I work with them.

“I know very well they are not arrogant. They always have the right attitude.

“It isn’t a problem if we don’t arrive at our target. I repeat, the most important thing is to fight to arrive at our target when this target is higher, because it’s important for your way.

“We will improve like this by following this way, not to fix the target low. It’s too easy to fix the target low.

