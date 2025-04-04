Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crystal Palace vs Brighton: Premier League team news

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton will once again be without key defender Joel Veltman for Saturday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Veltman has missed the last seven fixtures with foot injury and was hoping to be fit in time for the crunch clash at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The experienced Dutch defender last featured in the 3-0 win against Chelsea on February 14 but has been out of action since.

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury issues ahead of Crystal Palace

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler confirmed this Saturday’s trip to Selhurst Park will be too soon for the 33-year-old. “Joel Veltman won't be in the squad,” confirmed the German, ”But besides that it will be the same like the last game.”

It’s a problem for the head coach as Albion’s only other recognised right back, Tariq Lamptey, continues to struggle with own foot injury and midfielder Jack Hinshewood is expected to fill in on the right side of the defence once more.

On the opposite flank, left back Pervis Estupinan is available despite his heavy workload of late. The Ecuadorian featured in the both of his country’s World Cup qualifiers during the international break, played 120 minutes in the FA Cup quarter-final loss to Nottingham Forest and then played 90 minutes against Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's impressive, he's like a warrior," said Hurzeler. “You can't stop him – only a muscle injury can stop him – so hopefully he takes care of his body.

"But overall we are really happy with him. He shows his skills, he shows why we all love him and it's because of his intensity, it's because of his resilience.

"We can really rely on him, and that's very important for us as a team, so hopefully he carries on like this.”

Hurzeler also confirmed that Lewis Dunk is fit to play against Palace, despite being substituted in the closing stages of Wednesday’s 3-0 Premier League loss to Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium. Dunk made his first start against Villa after a six-match absence with rib injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solly March, an unused substitute against Aston Villa is also available to face Palace.