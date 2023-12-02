Deniz Undav says he is "not averse" to joining Stuttgart permanently after an impressive start at the German side.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old swapped Albion for the Bundesliga outfit on a season-long loan in the summer after head coach Roberto De Zerbi "regrettably" allowed him to leave.

The striker has scored six goals in nine appearances for VFB and is thoroughly enjoying his time under head coach Sebastian Hoeneß.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, Undav, whose contract at the Amex expires in 2026, has been asked about the possibility of leaving Brighton for Stuttgart when his loan spell ends next summer.

Deniz Undav of Brighton & Hove Albion scores the team's first goal during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion at Villa Park on May 28, 2023 (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“I have a contract with Brighton. As of now, I’ll be back at Brighton in the summer,” he told Sky Deutschland. “But the season is still long. The focus is on VfB. I want to be as successful as possible. VfB is a great club. I’m happy to be here. The fans are great. I integrated well, the team welcomed me well. I’m not averse to it, definitely.”

Undav, who signed for the Seagulls in January 2022 from Union SG before spending the rest of the campaign on loan at the Belgian outfit, initially struggled at Albion but went on to score eight goals in all competitions last season.