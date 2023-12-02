‘Not averse’ to joining – Brighton striker opens up on prospect of Stuttgart switch
The 27-year-old swapped Albion for the Bundesliga outfit on a season-long loan in the summer after head coach Roberto De Zerbi "regrettably" allowed him to leave.
The striker has scored six goals in nine appearances for VFB and is thoroughly enjoying his time under head coach Sebastian Hoeneß.
Now, Undav, whose contract at the Amex expires in 2026, has been asked about the possibility of leaving Brighton for Stuttgart when his loan spell ends next summer.
“I have a contract with Brighton. As of now, I’ll be back at Brighton in the summer,” he told Sky Deutschland. “But the season is still long. The focus is on VfB. I want to be as successful as possible. VfB is a great club. I’m happy to be here. The fans are great. I integrated well, the team welcomed me well. I’m not averse to it, definitely.”
Undav, who signed for the Seagulls in January 2022 from Union SG before spending the rest of the campaign on loan at the Belgian outfit, initially struggled at Albion but went on to score eight goals in all competitions last season.
The forward would likely have been behind Evan Ferguson, Danny Welbeck, and summer signing Joao Pedro in the attacking pecking order, hence why he joined Stuttgart. Incidentally, the German side reportedly have an option to buy Undav at the end of his loan deal.