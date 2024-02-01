'Not been at the level expected' - Major change as Brighton part company with head coach - WSL

Melissa Phillips, has parted company with Brighton and Hove Albion

Melissa Phillips has left her position as women’s head coach with immediate effect.

Mikey Harris, supported by Owen Fisher, will take interim charge for the foreseeable future, supported by the current women’s first-team technical staff.

Technical director David Weir said, “This is not a decision which has been taken lightly, but we feel it is vital for the progress we want to see in the Women’s Super League.

“We have invested heavily in the women’s squad and infrastructure going into this season, and results and performances have not been at the level we had expected, given that investment.

“We would like to thank Melissa for her efforts and, on behalf of everyone at the club, we wish her well for the future.”

Women’s managing director Zoe Johnson added, “I would like to echo David’s words of thanks and wish Melissa well moving forward.

“The immediate priority is upcoming WSL, Conti Cup and FA Cup matches against Manchester United this Sunday, and Aston Villa and Wolves the following week; while also beginning the search for a permanent head coach.”

Mikey, who is a UEFA Pro License coach, and moves across from the men’s academy, where he has worked with the under-21 and under-18 teams; he has previously worked as under-18s head coach with Albion in his previous spell with the club.

He has also been under-18 manager with Portsmouth and Southampton and assistant manager with England under-18s, as well as managing Salisbury City men’s team in 2013/14.