'Not concrete' – Brighton managerial contender issues puzzling update as talks continue for Graham Potter successor

Mainz head coach Bo Svensson continues to be linked with the vacant role at Premier League club Brighton

Svensson, 43, is said to be one of the leading contenders for the Amex Stadium hotseat having impressed in the Budesliga.

The Dane arrived at Mainz in January last year and steered them away from relegation in his first season. Last term they finished eighth in the German top flight and have also started well this campaign and are sixth after six matches.

Svensson is flattered by the link but said he is under contract with his current club – a club previously managed by Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel.

"There has been no contact between me and Brighton," he said. "I probably don't really need to comment on this either. It's the media that has written something without any sources, and I've just been sent the story.'

"It's flattering, if that's true. Otherwise, I don't have much to deal with right now – for me, it's not concrete right now.

"But if there's any truth to it, I'm flattered by it without saying too much else about it.

"Everything is relative. What is the time ahead? I have a contract until the end of next season and that's what I'm dealing with right now.

"I signed that contract with the intention of fulfilling it, and that's what I can relate to right now.

"We can continue the hypotheses indefinitely. I don't have reason to comment on it that much."