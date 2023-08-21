'Not enough' – Brighton learn asking price for midfielder after opening bid for Moises Caicedo replacement is rebuffed

Brighton and Hove Albion are said to be continuing talks with French club Lille to sign midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Albion, who sold star midfielder Moises Caicedo to Chelsea for a fee that could rise to £115m last week, are determined to bolster the central areas before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Baleba, 19, remains of interest to Brighton and the Lille man came on injury time for the French club over the weekend against Nantes – which was seen by some as a farewell gesture.

The Seagulls, who are top of the fledgling Premier League table after wins against Luton Town and Wolves, have already started the bidding for the young Cameroon ace.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, is keen to bolster his midfield options before the transfer window closes on September 1

Italian football journalist FabrizioRomano previously posted: "Brighton opening bid for Carlos Baleba was €17m plus €3m add-ons, not enough to convince Lille as French club want around €30m to make deal happen. Negotiations continue, Brighton consider Baleba the perfect replacement for Caicedo. There are two more names in the list."

Talks are said to be continuing and – despite Brighton's flying start – they remain determined to add to the squad ahead of their Europa League campaign.

The draw for the group stages takes place on September 1 – the same day the transfer window closes – and the first continental clash for Brighton is set for September 21.