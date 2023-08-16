BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

'Not enough' - Fabrizio Romano issues significant update as Brighton 'bid' for £25m Newcastle target

Brighton and Hove Albion continue talks with Lille for talented young midfielder Carlos Baleba.
By Derren Howard
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 12:11 BST

The Seagulls are determined to bolster their midfield as they look to rebuild after the exits of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister this transfer window.

Caicedo sealed his £115m switch to Chelsea on Monday, while Mac Allister moved on to Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m earlier this window.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has added the experienced James Milner and Mo Dahoud to his squad as both arrived on free transfers but De Zerbi still seeks to add that extra dynamism that has been lost with the departures of Caicedo and Mac Allister.

Lille's Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba is wanted by Premier League clubs Brighton and NewcastleLille's Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba is wanted by Premier League clubs Brighton and Newcastle
Lille's Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba is wanted by Premier League clubs Brighton and Newcastle

Baleba, 19, is believed to fit the bill perfectly and Albion remain in talks with the Ligue 1 club – despite reported interest from Newcastle, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “Brighton opening bid for Carlos Baleba was €17m plus €3m add-ons, not enough to convince Lille as French club want around €30m to make deal happen

“Negotiations continue, Brighton consider Baleba the perfect replacement for Caicedo. There are two more names in the list.”

Related topics:BrightonSeagullsNewcastle