The Seagulls are determined to bolster their midfield as they look to rebuild after the exits of Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister this transfer window.

Caicedo sealed his £115m switch to Chelsea on Monday, while Mac Allister moved on to Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m earlier this window.

Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has added the experienced James Milner and Mo Dahoud to his squad as both arrived on free transfers but De Zerbi still seeks to add that extra dynamism that has been lost with the departures of Caicedo and Mac Allister.

Lille's Cameroonian midfielder Carlos Baleba is wanted by Premier League clubs Brighton and Newcastle

Baleba, 19, is believed to fit the bill perfectly and Albion remain in talks with the Ligue 1 club – despite reported interest from Newcastle, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool.

Football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “Brighton opening bid for Carlos Baleba was €17m plus €3m add-ons, not enough to convince Lille as French club want around €30m to make deal happen