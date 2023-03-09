Former Chelsea, Liverpool and England defender Glen Johnson feels Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister still has much to prove ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Despite playing superbly for Brighton in the Premier League for the last two seasons and being one of the best players at the World Cup as Argentina triumphed in Qatar, Johnson feels Mac Allister has not ‘done enough’.
Mac Allister is widely tipped to leave Brighton this summer with Liverpool, Man United, Tottenham, Man City and Juventus all said to be keen on the £70m rated midfielder.
Johnson, speaking to blog.betfred.com, said: “I’m not so sure at the moment. He’s obviously a very good footballer but I haven’t seen him do enough at Brighton in the Premier League to suggest that he’s good enough to make that jump.
"In his defence, he didn’t look out of his depth at all with Argentina at the World Cup, but let’s face it, the players he plays with in that Argentina side are a hell of a lot better than the players he plays with in the current Brighton side. Sometimes it’s easier to perform when you’ve got that calibre of players around you.
“I don’t know if he’s good enough to make that jump and perform to the standard which is expected, week in, week out. With Argentina, he had to play well for seven games and that’s easier doing that for your country than it is for Liverpool, Chelsea or Manchester City when you’re playing 40, 50 or 60 games a year.”