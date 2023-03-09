Brighton’s World Cup winner yet to convince says former Chelsea and Liverpool man Glen Johnson

Former Chelsea, Liverpool and England defender Glen Johnson feels Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister still has much to prove ahead of this summer’s transfer window.

Despite playing superbly for Brighton in the Premier League for the last two seasons and being one of the best players at the World Cup as Argentina triumphed in Qatar, Johnson feels Mac Allister has not ‘done enough’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mac Allister is widely tipped to leave Brighton this summer with Liverpool, Man United, Tottenham, Man City and Juventus all said to be keen on the £70m rated midfielder.

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is wanted by a number of Premier League clubs this summer

Johnson, speaking to blog.betfred.com, said: “I’m not so sure at the moment. He’s obviously a very good footballer but I haven’t seen him do enough at Brighton in the Premier League to suggest that he’s good enough to make that jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In his defence, he didn’t look out of his depth at all with Argentina at the World Cup, but let’s face it, the players he plays with in that Argentina side are a hell of a lot better than the players he plays with in the current Brighton side. Sometimes it’s easier to perform when you’ve got that calibre of players around you.