'Not enough' - Roberto De Zerbi names Aston Villa's four best players ahead of Brighton's Villa Park clash

De Zerbi has overseen a fine start to the season at Brighton and the Seagulls are third in the Premier League table with five wins from their first six matches, ahead of their 12.30pm kick-off at Villa Park.

Villa on their home turf will however likely be one of the more more stern tests Albion have faced this season. Unai Emery’s team are sixth in the table – and despite their midweek loss to Everton in the Carabao – have enjoyed wins against Burnley, Crystal Palace and Chelsea so far this term.

"You can prepare but it is the big players,” said De Zerbi when asked about Aston Villa’s qualities. “It is not enough to prepare or plan the defensive phase. [Ollie] Watkins is a big player but Villa they have a lot of very good players. [Moussa] Diaby, Douglas Luiz, [John] McGinn. It is a big team. A great team."

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is an admirer of Aston Villa

Emery was also quick to repay the complement and said Brighton even impressed him during their only loss so far this term to West Ham.

"Even when they lost the game against West Ham, they were imposing. I really appreciate a lot how they are playing and I think it is something different in football that they are showing.

"For me and for us it is a big challenge. I think it is a new match. I think it will be an amazing match."

One Brighton player who could provide danger is Barcelona loanee Ansu Fait. The Sapin international has so far shown glimpses of his potential and De Zerbi admits he has taken a cautious approach him so far.