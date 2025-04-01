Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton vs Aston Villa team news

Brighton striker Georginio Rutter looks set to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury.

The Frenchman twisted his ankle in the turf during the second half of Brighton’s FA Cup quarter-final loss to Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Georginio was seen wearing a protective boot as he watched the penalty shootout and was then pictured hobbling into an ambulance after the match.

Brighton's Georginio Rutter reacts as he leaves the pitch following an injury during the English FA Cup quarter-final loss to Nottingham Forest

The 22-year-old has been excellent for Albion this term with eight goals and five assists in all competitions so far.

He arrived from Leeds United last summer for a record transfer fee of £40m and has proved a favourite with the Brighton fans.

Georginio has played in the No 10 role for Brighton this term and has linked well with fellow attackers Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro.

His absence is a huge blow for Brighton as they push for European qualification ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium.

"So, both injuries, I can say they don't look great," said Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler, referring to Rutter's ankle and Adam Webster's hamstring injury. "So we have to add them on our injury list. It's possible [they will miss the rest of the season]."

The injury to Georginio could provide a chance for Brajan Gruda, who impressed from the bench during the defeat to Forest. While skipper Lewis Dunk has now recovered from his rib injury and looks set to replace Webster.

“I see more like an opportunity,” said Hurzeler. “Because we always are able to replace the players who were injured.

"And now it's another chance for Gruda, another chance for Matt O’Riley. Another chance for [Eiran] Cashin and Lewis coming back. So I see it more as an opportunity.

"I will never complain about the injuries. Of course Georginio and also Adam, they were in great shape but that's football, we have to deal with it. We have to deal with the injuries this season and therefore we are always a team able to replace the injured players.

"Now other players have the chance to step in and that's why I'm really looking forward to. The players who have the possibility now and the chance to start the game or to replace the injured players.

“They can show their potential, and therefore we try to help them so they can get integrated as quickly as possible.”