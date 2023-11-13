Brighton goalkeeper Jason Steele said Mahmoud Dahoud should not be blamed for the teams’ failure to beat Sheffield United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Albion were leading 1-0 when Dahoud stepped on Ben Osborn’s leg, leading to a straight red card.

Sheffield United equalised five minutes later – with Adam Webster turning in Jayden Bogle’s low cross into his own net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He's apologised and we move on,” Steele told reporters when asked about Dahoud, post-match.

Brighton were leading 1-0 when Mahmoud Dahoud stepped on Ben Osborn’s leg, leading to a straight red card. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"We're all gutted and we're all in it together. It's not his fault we lost – well it feels like we lost – drew the game.

"We're in it together. We win and lose as a team and accept results like that as a team.”

Steele, who has shared responsibility as the number one keeper with Bart Verbruggen this season – said Brighton ‘played really well’ for most of the first-half – the ‘first 30 minutes at least’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the visitors ‘came out with their tails up’ after half-time ‘but we still were creating chances’.

Jason Steele, 33, was one of six changes to the Brighton team that won 2-0 at Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday night. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

"When you don't kill the game at this level and you get a red card, this can happen,” Steele said. “We didn't quite do enough.

“The game flips in the second half. We gave away a really sloppy goal, when we felt quite comfortable.

“We are just frustrated that we haven't won the game. We should have done but it's the Premier League – if you give teams the opportunity to get back in, they'll take it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steele, 33, is one of the most experienced players in the squad, as was one of six changes to the team that won 2-0 at Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Steele admitted the Seagulls have not found the adjustment to playing two or three games a week, whilst travelling in Europe, easy – with this draw coming just three days after the fairy tale win in Amsterdam.

"It's difficult but we showed in the first half we were prepared and ready,” the former Blackburn and Sunderland man said.

"It's not easy. We've got a young squad with injuries and playing tough games every three days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The first half we were really good and that second half not quite so. We've got to rest, recover and re-group as we've got a tough set of fixtures after.

“It feels like we lost the game because of how dominant we were. Barring the goal, we defended really well. It's football, nothing is perfect.