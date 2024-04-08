'Not interested' - Former Brighton boss rejects top job at one of Europe's biggest clubs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter continues to wait for his next managerial role in football.

Potter, who enjoyed three largely successful seasons at Brighton before joining Chelsea in 2022, has been out of work since his sacking at Stamford Bridge in April 2023.

Sky Sports reported the 48-year-old met with officials from Ajax last week after the Dutch giants made the former Swansea and Ostersund man their No 1 target. Ajax have struggled this term in the Eredivisie and it is believed Potter turned down the chance to manage the Amsterdam club. Sky Sports reported, “He was not interested at this time.” Ajax have been without a permanent head coach since October, when Maurice Steijn was sacked.

Yesterday Ajax were walloped 6-0 at Feyenoord and they currently sit sixth in the league standings. They exited the Europa League earlier this season, having suffered home and away defeats to Brighton in the group stages. They were also knocked out of the Europa Conference League after a 4-0 loss at Aston Villa last month.