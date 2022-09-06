'Not kicking him out the door' – Brighton midfield star could still exit despite transfer deadline day deal collapse

Brighton midfielder Steven Alzate has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League this season

Colombia international Alzate was all set to move to Championship outfit West Bromwich Albion in the final hours of the transfer window but the deal failed to complete in time.

The 23-year-old has struggled for game time and is yet to start in the Premier League this season.

Albion's midfield is stacked with talent and competition increased further with the arrival of Billy Gilmour from Chelsea in a £9m deal.

Alzate was keen to leave and play regular football at West Brom but may now consider a loan move to Europe.

Tony Bloom's Belgian club Union SG could be an option but the window in Belgium closes today – but other windows for loans across the European leagues are open until September 22.

Alzate scored and delivered a decent display for Graham Potter’s team in the Carabao Cup win at Forest Green last month but it's hard to see him breaking ahead of Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Moises Caicedo and Gilmour for a Premier League spot at this stage.

Potter said: “It’s part of football. Unfortunately sometimes these things happen on a deadline day.

“There was an option for him but we weren’t kicking him out the door either. It could have gone either way.

“He’s a player we know, a player we like so he will be on the squad and he will be part of our group and then he will be competing for a place.

“The opportunity to play regular football was something to be considered as well.