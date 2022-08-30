'Not optimal' – Graham Potter explains Danny Welbeck decision after 'false nine' issues at Fulham

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck was deemed not fit enough to start in the Premier League at Fulham

The loss brought an end to Brighton’s unbeaten start to the season.

The hosts took the lead through Aleksandar Mitrovic, who slid in at the back post to poke the ball home.

Fulham’s lead was then doubled, Brighton captain Lewis Dunk turning the ball into his own net.

Signs of resilience from the visitors resulted in them pulling one back, Alexis Mac Allister emphatically converting his penalty, but ultimately they were unable to claw back parity.

Potter admitted after the game that his side were disadvantaged by the injury to Danny Welbeck, who was only fit enough to make a substitute appearance in the second half.

“We missed Danny. We felt the game was a little bit soon for him, his recovery wasn’t quite optimal.”

The Brighton boss didn’t regret his decision not to start Welbeck, however. “The decision wasn’t made from a tactical point, it was made for Danny’s wellbeing.”

Speaking on the system, opting to play with a false nine as a result of the injury to Welbeck, which didn’t have the success Brighton would have hoped for, Potter commented, “whatever system you play, and you don’t play well, it’s difficult. There’s no magic formation.”

“I think we were below par,” Seagulls boss Potter admitted after the game. “Fulham played well and deserved to win, we weren’t quite as good as we can be.

“At nil-nil we knew we could get better. We were not satisfied with our performance. We made too many execution mistakes, misplaced passes, in duels they were more aggressive. One of those nights where we weren’t at our level.”

While clearly disappointed, Potter did take responsibility for his side’s performance. “These things happen, it’s a collective including myself, we weren’t quite at the level, and at this level the opponent will punish you.”