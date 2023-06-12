Alexis Mac Allister made the move from Brighton to Liverpool after three fine seasons in the Premier League

Former Liverpool and England defender Jamie Carragher believes the Reds have signed a classy footballer in Alexis Mac Allister but then added a note of caution.

Mac Allister, 24, joined Liverpool for a reported initial fee of £35m, which could rise to around £50m with add-ons. The Argentina World Cup winner has enjoyed three impressive seasons with Brighton in the Premier League and played a key role in helping them qualify for the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history.

Mac Allister formed an excellent partnership with Ecuador international Moises Caicedo as the South American pair were one of the best midfield duo in the Premier League last term. Mac Allister also proved his is player capable of performing under the highest amount of pressure as he played a vital part in helping Argentina win the World Cup in Qatar last December.

He is a versatile and skilful midfielder who is more than capable dictating play from a deeper position or as a playmaker in the No 10 role. Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi was a huge admirer of his talents and his system allowed Mac Allister to perform at his very best for Brighton. Under De Zerbi, Mac Allister’s game went to another level as he finished the season with 10 goals and two assists in the top flight.

The Seagulls have sold a number of their top talents to the more wealthy clubs in recent seasons, with Marc Cucurella, Ben White, Yves Bissouma, Leo Trossard, Neal Maupay and Dan Burn all leaving. White and Burn have performed well at Arsenal and Newcastle respectively but the likes of Cucurella at Chelsea, Bissouma at Tottenham, Trossard at Arsenal and Maupay at Everton have yet to show their best form for their new clubs.

Carragher, speaking to Sky Sports, said: “Brighton are a brilliant team, but the only thing I’d say is a lot of players who’ve come out of Brighton haven’t replicated the Brighton form in other teams. Is that because they’re part of a special system at Brighton? De Zerbi has been fantastic this season, so that’ll be interesting to see.

