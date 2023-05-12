Brighton and Hove Albion have suffered yet another injury setback ahead of their Premier League trip to Arsenal on Sunday

Albion are seventh in the top flight and gunning for European qualification, with just five matches of the season remaining. They start their run-in against Arsenal at the Emirates but will do so with out a number of their first team regulars.

Adam Lallana remains sidelined with a thigh issue and is not expected to feature again this term, while Tariq Lamptey has not been seen since March following his knee injury. Lamptey has been ruled out for the season. Jeremy Sarmiento is not expected to play due to foot problem sustained last month on international duty and Joel Veltman is set to miss out having tweaked his hamstring against Wolves.

Today, speaking at the press conference ahead of the Arsenal showdown, De Zerbi confirmed his influential winger Solly March will also miss the clash against the title-chasing Gunners. March injured his hamstring when he came on as a second half substitute in the painful 5-1 loss to Everton and pulled up when tracking back to defend and was swiftly substituted.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has injury concerns ahead of Arsenal

On the plus side. teenage striker Evan Ferguson should be fit enough to start having recovered from his ankle injury. Ferguson impressed from the bench in the loss to Everton and is et to play a key role in the run-in.

De Zerbi said: “We are not in such good condition but tomorrow we analyse the squad. Solly March and Webster are not able to play. Ferguson yes, he can play in the first XI. For the last five games we will have not so many players and we have to organise step by step and be ready for every game.

“We are fighting for a very big target and to achieve the dream. You have to push with proud and passion and we know very well they difficult we have to be stronger than the difficult.”

Asked if Solly will play again this season, De Zerbi added: “I hope he can play the last two games but it is difficult.”