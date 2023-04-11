Edit Account-Sign Out
'Not suited' - Key figure exits Brighton after just six months

Brighton and Hove Albion continue to tweak their key personel ahead of the summer transfer window

By Derren Howard
Published 11th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 10:18 BST
Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing for a busy summer transfer windowBrighton and Hove Albion are preparing for a busy summer transfer window
Brighton and Hove Albion are preparing for a busy summer transfer window

Brighton have reportedly parted ways with their assistant head of recruitment Salvatore Monaco. The Italian has worked with Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi at previous clubs Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk and arrived at Brighton last October.

However, the athletic.com reported that Monaco was 'not suited' and has not been with the Seagulls since the January transfer window closed. Monaco's exit adds further to the recent change within Albion's recruitment department. The 50-year-old briefly worked under head of recruitment Paul Winstanley, who moved to Chelsea last November.

Sam Jewell took charge of the recruitment on an interim basis after Winstanley's exit and that appointment was recently made permanent. Monaco's exit has apparently been approved by head coach De Zerbi.

Brighton's recruitment has impressed in recent years with the likes of Moises Caicedo, Kaoru Mitoma, Pervis Estupinan, Alexis Mac Allister and Joel Veltman impressing in the first team. The Seagulls are bracing themselves for a busy transfer window this summer with Caicedo, Mac Allister, Mitoma and teenage striker Evan Ferguson all linked with lucrative moves away from the Amex Stadium.

Liverpool and Man United are said to be the latest tracking Ferguson, while Man United have reportedly ‘stepped up’ their pursuit of World Cup winner Mac Allister. Brighton have though been linked with the Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson, who will be out of contract this summer. The www.dailymail.co.uk said Nelson,23, is keen for more game time after dropping down the pecking order at Arsenal.

