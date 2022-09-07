'Not the right fit' – Jamie Carragher makes shock Graham Potter statement as Brighton agree Chelsea talks

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter is set for talks with Premier League rivals Chelsea

Potter has become the early favourite for the Chelsea helm after the Blues sacked Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday morning.

The 47-year-old Seagulls boss has a hefty compensation clause in his Amex Stadium deal, but Chelsea’s new owners are understood to be relaxed about meeting a buyout.

Chelsea’s new chiefs sacked manager Tuchel just hours after the Blues’ chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

Owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali were understood to have already made the decision to unseat Tuchel ahead of that loss in Croatia however.

Carragher, speaking on Sky Sports News, said: “It's a very ruthless club Chelsea. I'm not exactly sure he [Potter] is the right fit.

"Maybe Chelsea want to do things differently in the future in terms of having the right coaching guys, than a manager. If I was Graham Potter I would find that very hard to believe in the talks he would be having with the new owner.

"That they are going to do things differently and that he would be there for two or three years. They have just got rid of a manager within six games.

“It is a huge step up and of cause at some stage in his career he will want to manage at the top.

"Chelsea are one of the top clubs they are still world champions. You fear for Potter that he would be in the same boat as every other Chelsea manager has for the last 10 years – unless he gets results instantly.

"To be fair to Chelsea, when they have changed managers they have always had success, so it is difficult to criticise them.”In the Abramovich era they were very ruthless. Maybe that will change with Potter.

"But if I was Potter – on the back of what they have done with Tuchel – I would be very wary.