'Not the same wavelength' - Chris Sutton makes bold Brighton and Arsenal prediction and Brendan Rodgers vs owners claim

Brendan Rodgers will bring his struggling Leicester team to Brighton today in the Premier League

Brighton have started the season in impressive fashion and are fourth in the division with 10 points from their first five matches.

Graham Potter’s team suffered their first loss of the campaign at Fulham last Tuesday but will hope to hit back against Leicester, who are bottom with one point from five fixtures.

Writing in his BBC predictions column, Sutton said: "Brendan Rodgers is not a happy man and does not appear to be on the same wavelength as Leicester's owner.

"It is not the same as an attack like Scott Parker did before he was sacked by Bournemouth, but things are not right. It now depends if Rodgers is going to sit it out and lower expectations, but I don't think he is that type of character.

"Brighton will want to bounce back and I have a sneaky feeling they will put more misery on Rodgers. It will be close but I think Brighton will win.

Sutton's prediction: 2-1.

Meanwhile, later today, Manchester United welcome in-form Arsenal to Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag's men have won their last three matches on the bounce while the Gunners are top with five wins from five so far.

"This feels impossible to predict," wrote Sutton. "Manchester United have won their past three games and Arsenal have started superbly.

"Martin Odegaard went off injured in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa and he is a big player for them. Arsenal were far too good for Villa and if anything is lacking they were not quite ruthless enough, but Gabriel Jesus is big trouble for any defenders. He hassles and presses and has great quality.

"It will be close. I like what Erik ten Hag has done in such a short space of time at Manchester United but I am going to jump on the Arsenal bandwagon. I've said 2-1 to the Gunners but my daughter said 3-2 and she wears the trousers, so 3-2 it is."