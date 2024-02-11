Brennan Johnston struck a 96th minute winner as Spurs came from behind to beat Albion at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday (February 10).

The forward was brilliantly assisted by fellow substitute Son Heung-min as the home side found the winner they craved.

Former Arsenal defender Keown, who was on punditry duty for Match of the Day, gave his verdict on the game.

“They are two teams with a shared philosophy on how the game should be played,” he said. “It really was end-to-end.

"People say it's like a basketball game but this is the modern game of football."

A graphic was shown on the BBC show, showing that Spurs have made the highest turnovers this season (249). Brighton sit in fourth with 228.

“Brighton want to press and win it back and do that really well,” Keown said. “But Spurs not worried about that. It was a game of turn-overs.

“Both keepers made fantastic saves.

“The Tottenham winner was a thing of beauty. They stuck to their principles. The belief payed off and it was an incredible win for them.”

1 . Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove Albion Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove Albion Photo: Jon Rigby