The departure of Steven Alzate from Brighton & Hove Albion is ‘imminent’, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.

The 24-year-old has fallen down the midfield pecking order at the Seagulls following the arrival of 19-year-old Carlos Baleba from Lille.

The Colombia international spent last season on loan at Belgian club Standard de Liège, where he scored three goals and provided five assists in 29 appearances.

Alzate, who has three goals and two assists in 51 games since making his Albion debut in 2017, featured in Brighton’s pre-season tour of America but now looks likely to exit the Amex.

Sierra said Alzate had ‘several options on the table’, with Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sevilla and Fiorentina reportedly interested in snapping up the midfielder before the summer transfer window slams shut this evening.

Posting on Twitter, Sierra said: “The departure of Steven Alzate (24) from #Brighton is imminent. The Colombian midfielder analyses several options on the table with the recent interest of #Everton and #Wolves