BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

‘Nothing decided’ – Brighton midfielder has ‘options on the table’ amid Everton, Wolves and European interest

The departure of Steven Alzate from Brighton & Hove Albion is ‘imminent’, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra.
By Matt Pole
Published 1st Sep 2023, 10:47 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 10:48 BST

The 24-year-old has fallen down the midfield pecking order at the Seagulls following the arrival of 19-year-old Carlos Baleba from Lille.

The Colombia international spent last season on loan at Belgian club Standard de Liège, where he scored three goals and provided five assists in 29 appearances.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alzate, who has three goals and two assists in 51 games since making his Albion debut in 2017, featured in Brighton’s pre-season tour of America but now looks likely to exit the Amex.

Most Popular

Sierra said Alzate had ‘several options on the table’, with Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sevilla and Fiorentina reportedly interested in snapping up the midfielder before the summer transfer window slams shut this evening.

Posting on Twitter, Sierra said: “The departure of Steven Alzate (24) from #Brighton is imminent. The Colombian midfielder analyses several options on the table with the recent interest of #Everton and #Wolves

“Since last week there are also dialogues with #Sevilla and #Fiorentina. Nothing decided.”

Related topics:EvertonWolvesBrighton