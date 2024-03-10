Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi (L) greets Nottingham Forest's Portuguese manager Nuno Espirito Santo ahead of the Premier League clash

Brighton bounced back from European embarrassment at the hands of Roma by scraping a 1-0 Premier League success over relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest.

Albion returned to the Amex Stadium with their maiden Europa League adventure in dire straits following Thursday’s 4-0 thrashing in the Italian capital.

But Andrew Omobamidele’s first-half own goal got the Seagulls back to winning ways ahead of Thursday’s last-16 second leg with the Serie A club in Sussex.

An unconvincing victory for Roberto De Zerbi’s side ended a three-match winless run in the top flight to lift them to eighth in the table.

Struggling Forest, who dominated the second half, felt aggrieved that Brighton midfielder Jakub Moder avoided a 67th-minute red card for a lunging challenge on Neco Williams.

"It is a red card,” Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo. “It is week after week I am trying to avoid... but you go back to the dressing room and see us as professionals... week after week. Week after week. What is going on? Someone wants to put us down? We received the referees they apologise, they make mistakes. VAR stops the game, it is a clear red card. It is week after week. That is enough.

"We come to a point that we try to understand, we don't judge them, terrible mistakes costing us points. You go into the dressing room and say 'let's keep on going' but it is enough. We want better decisions."

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men remained just three points above the drop zone after Divock Origi squandered their best opening of a soggy Sunday afternoon outing on the south coast.

Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi was pleased with the spirit shown by his players after the loss at Rome.

"We have suffered a lot and we are suffering from Thursday evening but we showed a fantastic [response]. It is not a surprise with this group of players, I had no doubt. This was an important three points reaction after three defeats. Very important.

"It is important to keep the position in the table. We have the energy to fight to make another great result this season. We are fighting with a lot of problems this season, playing many games with a lot of problems but the level of these players in terms of human qualities is very high.