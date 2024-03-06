Nottingham Forest handed another major blow because of FA ruling ahead of Brighton fixture

Steven Reid, Coach of Nottingham Forest is shown a red card by Match Referee Paul Tierney following the Premier League match against Liverpool at the City Ground

Nottingham Forest and their first-team coach Steven Reid have been charged with misconduct by the Football Association over the confrontation with referee Paul Tierney at the end of Saturday’s Premier League match against Liverpool.

Reid was sent off after he came onto the field to remonstrate with Tierney at the end of the match, which Forest lost 1-0 to a Darwin Nunez goal deep into stoppage-time.

Forest’s referee analyst Mark Clattenburg said the club were “aggrieved” by Tierney’s incorrect decision to award a dropped-ball to Liverpool in the Reds’ penalty area, rather than to Forest who were in possession in an attacking area when he stopped play for a head injury to Ibrahima Konate.

It is alleged Reid’s language towards Tierney was abusive and or insulting, which led to his dismissal, and that he acted in an improper manner after being sent off. Forest are charged with failing to ensure their players and technical staff behaved properly. Reid and the club have until March 13 to respond to the charges.

It is understood no further action will be taken against anyone else from Forest. The club dismissed reports their owner Evangelos Marinakis had to be restrained after chasing Tierney down the tunnel after the final whistle, but said he did approach the official.