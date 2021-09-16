Nottingham Forest sack Chris Hughton: what the former Brighton and Newcastle manager said, full club statement, who is next?

Chris Hughton has been sacked by Nottingham Forest after a poor start to the season

Forest sit bottom of the Championship and Wednesday night’s home defeat to Middlesbrough left them without a win from any of their first seven matches.

Hughton has spent less than 11 months in charge at the City Ground after replacing Sabri Lamouchi in October last year.

Forest are now searching for their 15th full-time boss in 10 years.

Club statement

The club said on their official website: “Nottingham Forest can confirm that Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as first team manager.

“The club would like to place on record its appreciation for Chris’ efforts. Chris joined the club in a difficult period for everyone in football and around the world and we thank him for the way he has conducted himself during his tenure.

“Steven Reid will take temporary charge of the first team as interim head coach.”

Forest added: “The search for the permanent successor has begun and the club will update supporters in due course. The club would like to wish Chris all the best in his future career.”

Forest, who slipped to a fifth successive home defeat in all competitions on Wednesday, will be bidding for their first win of the season at Huddersfield on Saturday.

Hughton, 62, guided Albion to the Premier League during his successful time at the club and remains a popular figure on the south coast.

What Hughton said after Hillsborough loss:

“It’s not very comfortable and I am the manager, so I take responsibility for that, irrespective of the circumstances and whether the squad is strong enough.

“Managers are judged on results, so there has to be a very quick turnaround. But I just have to digest this performance, think about where we can improve and prepare for another tough game in three days’ time.”

Next manager odds (Skybet)

Steve Cooper - 8/11

Chris Wilder - 6/4

Alex Neil - 6/1

John Terry - 12/1

Carlos Carvalhal - 18/1

Leonardo Jardim, Paul Clement - 20/1