Nottingham Forest v Brighton: One change in predicted line-up against Champions League chasers

All the latest team news for Brighton ahead of Nottingham Forest

Fabian Hurzeler confirmed he will be without another three key players ahead of their Premier League clash at Nottingham Forest.

The Seagulls have struggled with numerous injuries this term, with Pervis Estupinan, Solly March and Mats Wieffer all unavailable for the trip to the City ground.

Estupinan and March missed the 1-0 home loss to Everton with "muscular issues" while Wieffer has not been seen since his goalscoring display in the 1-1 draw at West Ham last December due to a knee injury

Fabian Hurzeler, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has injury issues ahead of Nottingham Forest

"I don't think that they are available. It doesn't look good [for the weekend]," confirmed head coach Fabian Hurzeler in his pre-Nottingham Forest press conference.

Striker Evan Ferguson, who continues to be linked with a move away this January, is recovering from an ankle injury but Saturday may arrive too soon for the Ireland international.

West Ham and Everton remain in the race in sign the 20-year-old striker before the transfer window closes.

"He trained for the first time yesterday," said Hurzeler. "He's in good shape and we are very happy that he's back in our squad.

"I think if everything goes well with the last training sessions then for sure he will be an option."

Forest are flying high in third place and former Brighton striker Chris Wood has been key to their success with 14 goals and two assists so far this term

Hurzeler added: "He is very athletic, very good and present in the box. He has a good nose for where he has to be when the ball is into his area.

"On top of that, he's not only good at protecting the ball, he's also good in attacking the spaces in behind. He's quite fast. He is a really good striker and his development is impressive."

Brighton will also be without long-term absentees James Milner (hamstring), Ferdi Kadioglu (toe), Igor Julio (hamstring) and Jason Steele (surgery).

Here's how Brighton could line-up for this one at the City Ground: Verbruggen; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Lamptey; Baleba, Hinshelwood; Minteh, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck.