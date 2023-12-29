Son Heung-min says Tottenham’s 4-2 loss at Brighton was “nowhere near” their best and said the hosts were “clinical” at the Amex.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs were 4-0 down after 75 minutes courtesy of goals from Jack Hinshelwood, a Joao Pedro brace, and a Pervis Estupinan wonderstrike.

The visitors pulled two goals back late on through Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies but Ange Postecoglou’s team were second-best for the vast majority of the contest.

While they had 54% possession and 19 shots to the home side’s 15, Tottenham struggled for the majority of the contest and only impressed in short bursts at the start and at the end.

After topping the table early on this season and being close to the Champions League qualification spots, forward Son, who praised Brighton in the win, said this display was way below par.

He told Premier League Productions: "It is a very disappointing performance. This is not how we've approached the season. This performance was nowhere near the level we want to play at. We know what our mistakes were but now is not the time to point fingers at each other because the games are coming fast.

"We have to talk about the first half and the early parts of the second half rather than the end. We know we have to play like that from minute one. We have to take the lesson again and move on. Every team is strong in the Premier League and if we're not playing like the last 15 minutes in every game we're going to struggle and this has to be a big wake-up call.

