Ansu Fati is ‘happy’ at Brighton but has a good chance of returning to Barcelona after his loan spell has concluded, according to the Spanish club’s director.

Fati, 21, shocked the football world when he signed a season-long loan deal for the Seagulls in the summer.

The Spaniard had a slow start to life on the south coast but has now adjusted to his new surroundings, notching four goals and one assist since the end of September.

His most recent strikes came in consecutive 2-0 wins against Ajax in the Europa League – after he netted consolation goals at Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Ansu Fati scored in both of Brighton's games against Ajax in the Europa League. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Fati also became the provider for Simon Adingra, for the second goal at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Fati, whose Barcelona contract has a €1bn release clause until 2027, was given the number 10 shirt at the Camp Nou after Lionel Messi’s move to PSG.

Barcelona director Deco – who made more than 100 appearances for the club as a player, before his move to Chelsea – was asked about the Fati’s future in a recent interview.

As quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Deco said: “Of course Ansu Fati can return here, he’s on loan to Brighton. He’s young, he’s happy now.