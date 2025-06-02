'Official' - Brighton make transfer statement as Manchester United reach £60m deal
Tommy Watson is officially a Brighton player after agreeing to join the Seagulls towards the end of last season.
The winger joins on a deal that runs until June 2029 from Sunderland. He arrives following his Championship playoff heroics last weekend, as he scored a 95th minute winner for the Black Cats in their 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.
The 19-year-old made 24 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland, scoring three goals.
Albion confirmed in April they had reached a £10m agreement with the Black Cats for Tommy, with technical director David Weir saying at the time, "Tommy is an exciting young talent who we have been tracking for a significant period of time.
“He's had an excellent breakthrough season with Sunderland, and we are looking forward to him joining us in the summer.”
Watson will be on international duty with England Under-19s in the coming weeks, as they take part in the UEFA Under-19s EUROs. England face Norway, Germany and the Netherlands in Group B.
From Molineux to Old Trafford
Brazil forward Cunha has been in Manchester over the weekend to put the finishing touches to his move to Old Trafford, which is subject to a visa and registration.
The 26-year-old, who has won 13 senior caps for Brazil, scored 18 goals in all competitions last season.
A United statement read: “Manchester United has reached agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the signing of Matheus Cunha.
“The Brazilian forward’s signing is subject to visa and registration. Everyone at Manchester United looks forward to welcoming Matheus to Old Trafford.”
England squad enjoy F1 before qualifier
England took time out of their preparations for the World Cup qualifier against Andorra by enjoying a day at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Captain Harry Kane and his men watched on as Oscar Piastri pipped Lando Norris in Barcelona.
Meanwhile, despite not being named in the squad, Manchester City defender John Stones has also linked up with Thomas Tuchel’s group to continue his rehabilitation following a spell on the sidelines and was pictured alongside Kane at the circuit.
Oldham secure promotion
There were 52,115 in attendance at Wembley as Oldham scored twice in two minutes in extra time to beat Southend 3-2 in the National League play-off final and secure promotion to League Two.
Manny Monthe’s early own goal was cancelled out by Joe Garner’s penalty before Southend went ahead through Leon Chambers-Parillon’s 91st-minute goal.
But James Norwood and Kian Harratt struck to help Oldham follow Barnet into the English Football League.
Brentford look to Kelleher
With Mark Flekken set to move to Bayer Leverkusen, Brentford have turned to Kelleher.
A reported initial fee of £12.5m for the second-choice Liverpool goalkeeper can rise to £18m if performance-related requirements are met.
Republic of Ireland international Kelleher, who has a year left on his contract at Anfield, played over a quarter of the champions’ Premier League matches this season when first-choice Alisson Becker was injured.
