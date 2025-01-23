Official Carl Rushworth and Jason Steele announcement as Brighton star given Everton date
Brighton have recalled goalkeeper Carl Rushworth from his loan spell at Hull as cover for the sidelined Jason Steele.
With Steele set to undergo surgery on an unspecified injury, former England Under-21 international Rushworth will provide back-up for first-choice keeper Bart Verbruggen at the Amex Stadium.
The 23-year-old, who is not expected to go back out on loan this month, started Hull’s last three matches following a frustrating period with injuries.
Seagulls technical director David Weir said: “We have recalled Carl, with Jason Steele due to undergo surgery on a problem which will sideline him for a period.
“Alongside Killian Cahill, Carl will provide goalkeeping competition for Bart Verbruggen for the period ahead.”
Rushworth is yet to make a senior appearance for Brighton and was previously loaned to Worthing, Walsall, Lincoln and Swansea.
He is set to be on the bench for Brighton this weekend as the Seagulls welcome Everton to the Amex Stadium for a Saturday, 3pm kick-off.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.