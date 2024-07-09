‘Official contact’ – Brighton set to battle Man United and Dortmund for ‘€30m’ Euro 2024 star
and live on Freeview channel 276
That’s according to Turkish transfer expert Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who claims the Seagulls are one of three clubs looking at the 24-year-old.
Sabuncuoğlu said Albion have contacted the player’s representatives with a view to signing the left-back ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.
He tweeted: “Brighton made official contact with the player's side to add Ferdi Kadıoğlu to their squad and asked about his situation!”
Sabuncuoğlu also revealed that European heavyweights Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Kadıoğlu.
Both clubs have the defender on their respective transfer ‘list’, according to Sabuncuoğlu, but neither side have lodged an official offer yet – with Dortmund reportedly put off by Fenerbahçe’s high transfer demands.
Sabuncuoğlu tweeted: “Borussia Dortmund, which is interested in Ferdi Kadıoğlu, determined and contacted new alternative names for the left-back because Fenerbahçe wanted 30 million euros.
“Ferdi is still on Dortmund's list, but they have not made an official offer yet due to the high transfer request.
“Manchester United is seriously interested in Ferdi Kadıoğlu. They haven't officially contacted the club or are ready to make an offer yet but he is officially on their list.
“They will meet with the player side in the coming days to ask him about joining the club.”
Kadıoğlu has starred for Turkey at UEFA Euro 2024. The left-back, who can also play as a midfielder or a winger, appeared in all five games for Turkey as they made a surprising run to the quarter-finals.
The defender, who was born in the Netherlands to a Turkish father, represented the Dutch at youth level before making the switch to Turkey in 2022. He has since won 20 senior caps for his father’s country.
Kadıoğlu has also made nearly 200 appearances for Fenerbahçe since signing from Dutch outfit NEC Nijmegen in July 2018.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.