‘Official contact’ – Brighton set to battle Man United and Dortmund for ‘€30m’ Euro 2024 star

Brighton & Hove Albion have made ‘official contact’ with the representatives of Fenerbahçe defender and Turkish international Ferdi Kadıoğlu over a move to the Amex.

That’s according to Turkish transfer expert Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, who claims the Seagulls are one of three clubs looking at the 24-year-old.

Sabuncuoğlu said Albion have contacted the player’s representatives with a view to signing the left-back ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

He tweeted: “Brighton made official contact with the player's side to add Ferdi Kadıoğlu to their squad and asked about his situation!”

Sabuncuoğlu also revealed that European heavyweights Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in Kadıoğlu.

Both clubs have the defender on their respective transfer ‘list’, according to Sabuncuoğlu, but neither side have lodged an official offer yet – with Dortmund reportedly put off by Fenerbahçe’s high transfer demands.

Sabuncuoğlu tweeted: “Borussia Dortmund, which is interested in Ferdi Kadıoğlu, determined and contacted new alternative names for the left-back because Fenerbahçe wanted 30 million euros.

“Ferdi is still on Dortmund's list, but they have not made an official offer yet due to the high transfer request.

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - JULY 02: Ferdi Kadioglu of Turkiye celebrates victory with teammates in front of his fans after defeating Austria during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Austria and Turkiye at Football Stadium Leipzig on July 02, 2024 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“Manchester United is seriously interested in Ferdi Kadıoğlu. They haven't officially contacted the club or are ready to make an offer yet but he is officially on their list.

“They will meet with the player side in the coming days to ask him about joining the club.”

Kadıoğlu has starred for Turkey at UEFA Euro 2024. The left-back, who can also play as a midfielder or a winger, appeared in all five games for Turkey as they made a surprising run to the quarter-finals.

The defender, who was born in the Netherlands to a Turkish father, represented the Dutch at youth level before making the switch to Turkey in 2022. He has since won 20 senior caps for his father’s country.