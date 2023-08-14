'Official three-year-deal' - Brighton-linked England ace completes surprise transfer after Liverpool exit

The England international had been linked with a summer move to Brighton but the 29-year-old – who was a free agent after his Liverpool exit – has agreed a three-year contract with the Istanbul based team who finished third in the Süper Lig last term.

Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano posted: “Official: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joins Besiktas on three year deal, free agent after leaving Liverpool.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain had a number of injury issues during his six-year stint at Anfield, having joined the Reds for £35m from Arsenal in 2017. The midfielder made 146 appearances for the Reds and picked up some major silverware including the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and Club World Cup. He also has 35 England caps to his name, the last of which came in 2019.