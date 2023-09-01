'On his way' - Brentford reach 'verbal agreement' to sign former Brighton favourite from Everton

Brentford have reached a ‘verbal agreement to sign former Brighton & Hove Albion favourite Neal Maupay on loan from Everton, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The forward swapped Sussex for Merseyside last August – signing a three-year contract at the Toffees with an option of a further year – but has struggled for goals at Goodison Park.

The 27-year-old has scored just once in 32 games in all competitions since signing for the Blues.

But Maupay is reportedly close to putting an end to his Everton nightmare after reaching an agreement to rejoin former club Brentford.

Romano tweeted: “EXCLUSIVE: Brentford reached verbal agreement to sign Neal Maupay on loan with buy option from Everton #DeadlineDay

“Player on his way to medical tests right now.”

Maupay joined Brighton in the summer of 2019 from Brentford on a four-year deal.

His first Premier League campaign saw him net ten times for the Seagulls, finishing as top scorer.

In total he scored 27 goals in 110 appearances for Albion, including 26 in 102 Premier League games.