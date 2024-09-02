'On the hamstring' – Another major injury blow for Brighton as Ipswich Town await

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All the latest team and injury news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler hopes to have James Milner fit to face Ipswich Town after the international break.

Milner, 38, hobbled off after 16 minutes during the 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Liverpool man had started the season well and impressed in Albion’s wins against Everton and Manchester United. Milner joins midfielder Mats Wieffer and Mat O’Riley on the injured list while new signing Ferdi Kadıoğlu – who can also operate in midfield – is struggling after tweaking his hamstring in training last week.

James Milner of Brighton & Hove Albion receives medical treatment before being substituted off due to injury at Arsenal

It’s a another injury blow for Brighton who are struggling in that part of the pitch, having sold last season’s midfield regulars Pascal Gross and Billy Gilmour earlier in the summer window.

"We have to do a scan to see what it will be,” said Albion boss Hurzeler after the draw at Arsenal. “I don't think it's so bad. A little bit on the hamstrings."

Despite spending £200m in the summer the No 6 position still remains an issue for Hurzeler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course now it looks a bit unhappy, unlucky (after injuries),” said the German. “Billy had a big chance to go to a great club in Italy. Pascal Gross the same – a big opportunity to go to his club in Germany. To Dortmund.

"We have to accept the wishes and the needs of the players. It's always a decision made together. Now it seems we don't have enough players in the 6 with the injury of Mats and James. Let's see the positive things – the way Yasin came into the game and the way Baleba performed.

"Two young players, high potential players. We see it every training. I'm very happy for them. That’s the way of Brighton. We need experienced leaders but these are young players and they made a great impact today.”