Brighton and Hove Albion travel to Leeds United in the Premier League this Saturday.

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach received some good news on the injury-front ahead of their trip to Elland Road to face Javi Gracia’s Leeds United.

Full-back Tariq Lamptey, who was substituted in last weekend’s 4-0 win against West Ham, is a doubt with a knee injury but Levi Colwill, sidelined for almost two months with a quad injury and Solly March should be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea loanee Colwill was hugely impressive at the start season and filled in well at the back as experienced defender Adam Webster struggled with injuries. Colwill, natural left-footer offers balance to the defence and although he is not expected to start at Leeds, his return is a timely boost between now and the end of the season. March, who has been managing a minor issue, is also set to feature at Elland Road.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, will take his team to Leeds United in the Premier League this Saturday

"Solly March and Levi Colwill are on the list,” De Zerbi confirmed. “Tariq I don’t know, we have to see in the last training. Maybe, I want to see this morning [if Colwill is in]. In the last week he played for the under-21s [in PL2], I was at the game to watch him and he’s in a good moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following their impressive run of form, the Seagulls continue their quest for European qualification this term.

They are only three points adrift of sixth-placed Newcastle, having played a match less than Eddie Howe’s side, and seven points behind Spurs, with three games in hand.

But De Zerbi added: “We know very well that to arrive in a European spot our target is going to be difficult. We have to push, we have to think game by game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tomorrow is the start of a difficult period for us because we play on Saturday, Wednesday, Sunday but we want to play every game with our quality and style.