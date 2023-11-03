'On the list' - Roberto De Zerbi gives major injury update as key man returns for crucial Everton trip

Tariq Lamptey is available to make his return from injury at Everton on Saturday (November 4), Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The full-back, 23, hasn’t featured since the 2-2 draw at Marseille in the Europa League on October 5 – where he suffered a muscle injury.

His return is a huge boost for Brighton, who travel to Goodison Park on the back of four Premier League games without a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match comes too soon for Pervis Estupinan, who has been out with a thigh injury since the 6-1 thrashing at Aston Villa on September 30.

Tariq Lamptey, 23, hasn’t featured since the 2-2 draw at Marseille in the Europa League on October 5 – where he suffered a muscle injury. Photo: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

"Pervis is not available, but Tariq is on the list tomorrow,” De Zerbi told reporters on Friday (November 3).

"I don’t know how long Pervis is out for, it’s a difficult situation.

"I don’t want to take risks. He has been injured for one month, so we have to be sure when he’s back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solly March, who can also play at left-back is set to miss the rest of the season due to a knee problem, so Lamptey’s return could be crucial.

De Zerbi was also asked about the return of Jakub Moder, who has been out for almost 19 months due to a serious knee injury.

The Polish midfielder played the first 32 minutes of the under-21s game at Arsenal on Sunday (October 29).

"I’m happy for Jakub,” De Zerbi said. “I know how players can suffer with injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He can be important for us. He’s working with us in training and getting minutes with our under-21s."

The Italian was speaking to the press for the first time since experienced goalkeeper Jason Steele signed a new contract with the club.

De Zerbi said: "Jason Steele is very important on and off the pitch. I think he deserves the new contract, he is playing very well.

"Last season he was one of the secrets as to why we reached our target of European football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have working as a coach for ten years and with 99% of players, I’ve had a great relationship.

“I’m lucky to work with these players, I want them to show their potential and quality.”

Albion will be looking to avenge their 5-1 defeat against Sean Dyche’s Everton in May last year but will look back to their 4-1 win at Goodison Park in January as reason to be hopeful.

“When we beat Everton in January, they were a different team and now they have different energy and a different style of play,” De Zerbi said.