Chelsea received a double injury boost ahead of their Premier League fixture against Brighton at the Amex Stadium tomorrow tonight.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men are on a decent run of form and continue their late surge for European qualification. Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have taken more points since Boxing Day than Chelsea.

Pochettino could yet lead the Blues into the Europa League or Europa Conference League, depending on Manchester United’s final league position and whether they win the FA Cup or not.

Ahead of their penultimate match against 10th placed Brighton, Pochettino confirmed Carney Chukwuemeka and Ben Chilwell are nearing a return: "I think it was very good news last game to have many players back on track. I think Chilly [Ben Chilwell] is really close, but I think not 100 per cent to be part of the squad. Carney Chukwuemeka I think also. For both we need to assess if they will be part of the squad for tomorrow, but if not tomorrow then the weekend."

On Brighton and the prospect of European qualification, the former Spurs boss added: "It is important to keep a strong mentality and really believe that we can get [into Europe]. It is true that it is going to be two really tough games because tomorrow against Brighton is a really good team and they are going to be really tough to play against, and then [we have] Bournemouth at home [on the final day].