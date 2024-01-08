'One of the best' - Brighton's '£80m' star billed as far superior to big-money Chelsea signing

Tony Cascarino believes Brighton could get up to £80 million for Pervis Estupinan and the Ecuadorian is streets ahead of Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella.

Albion signed the full-back for £15m from Villarreal in the summer of 2022 and he has proven to be something of a bargain off the back of his swashbuckling displays.

He succeeded Cucurella in the left-back role at the Amex, with the Spaniard joining the Blues in a deal that could reach £62m. While Estupinan has flourished over the past 18 months, the former Getafe star has failed to impress at Stamford Bridge.

Now, former Aston Villa and Marseille forward Cascarino expects a whole host of clubs to try and sign the Ecuadorian international, and says he is a far better player than Cucurella – who is struggling for game time at the west London outfit.

Cascarino said on talkSPORT this weekend: “The vultures are hanging over the Amex over him [Estupinan]. I've said it for over a year, he’s one that really excites me. As a full-back come wing-back he can do both. He’s done that before. He’s been injured this year but Estupinan is a real handful as an attacking player.

"I can’t imagine there wouldn’t be like half a dozen clubs that would want him. What he does is pretty extraordinary. He is one Brighton are going to have to fend off clubs wanting him. They keep selling these players for incredible money and he’s another one who has got a lot about him. He's really quick and direct.”