'One of the biggest clubs in the world' - Former Arsenal and Brighton striker confirms major move after 28-goal season

Chuba Akpom during his loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion in 2017

The 27-year-old forward was the Championship’s top-scorer last season with 28 goals to help Michael Carrick’s side finish fourth, reaching the play-offs where they were beaten by Coventry.

Former Arsenal trainee Akpom was in the final year of his contract with Boro, and his switch to the Dutch giants is reported to be a 12million euro (£10.2m) deal.

Akpom, voted the Championship player of the year for last season, said on the Middlesbrough website: “I’d like to thank everyone connected with Boro and especially a big thanks to the fans for the support and love they have given me.

“Last season was full of memories I’ll never forget and I will be forever proud. Everyone knows what I think of Michael Carrick, and I’m sure success is just around the corner.

“For me now, I have an exciting new challenge with one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I can’t wait to get started with Ajax.”