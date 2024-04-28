‘One of the most important’ - Roberto De Zerbi gives his take on key player running out of contract before Brighton play Bournemouth
Following their 4-0 loss at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday, April 25. Brighton see themselves in 12th position with 44 points. They’ve struggled with form since January, and their last win in the Premier League was in March against Nottingham Forest 1-0, thanks to an own goal. AFC Bournemouth are in from of the Seagulls in 11th place with 44 points.
In a pre-match press conference, Roberto De Zerbi said he’d to extend Danny Welbeck's contract at Brighton. He said: “(He’s) very important, he deserves to extend his contract. I agree with the club. He’s playing very well, he’s one of the most important players for us.”
No Brighton player has scored more away goals in the Premier League this season than Danny Welbeck, with four goals on the road. If he features, he’ll be one of Brighton’s best chances at getting the goals needed to secure victory and turn the tide on their form.
