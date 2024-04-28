Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, applauds the fans after the team's victory in the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth at American Express Community Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Following their 4-0 loss at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Thursday, April 25. Brighton see themselves in 12th position with 44 points. They’ve struggled with form since January, and their last win in the Premier League was in March against Nottingham Forest 1-0, thanks to an own goal. AFC Bournemouth are in from of the Seagulls in 11th place with 44 points.

In a pre-match press conference, Roberto De Zerbi said he’d to extend Danny Welbeck's contract at Brighton. He said: “(He’s) very important, he deserves to extend his contract. I agree with the club. He’s playing very well, he’s one of the most important players for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...