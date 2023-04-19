Experienced Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder agrees to new deal at the Amex Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed Pascal Gross has committed his long-term future to the Albion by agreeing a new contract that runs until 2025.

The 31-year-old German midfielder has been with the club since they came into the Premier League in 2017 and has now made 184 league appearances for Albion and contributed 23 goals and 33 assists.

Pascal has become an integral member of the squad under Roberto De Zerbi and has missed just one match in all competitions this season, showing his versatility by playing in a variety of positions and scoring six goals.

Brighton's Italian head coach Roberto De Zerbi (L) embraces Brighton's German midfielder Pascal Gross

The German signed a new contract with Brighton last June that was due to expire in 2024. His good form and importance to the team – especially if Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister exit this summer – has seen him rewarded with a new contract.

De Zerbi said, “I am absolutely delighted that Pascal has agreed a new contract with us.

“He is one of best players I have worked with during my career and every day I appreciate him more and more.

“He is one of the secrets to Albion’s success.”

