A Brighton & Hove Albion starlet has been tipped to play at a ‘much higher level’ after excelling on loan at League Two outfit Northampton Town.

Seagulls midfielder Marc Leonard has been touted to have a bright future by Northampton Chronicle & Echo football reporter James Heneghan after a standout season at the promotion-chasing Cobblers.

The 21-year-old has, so far, scored once in 30 appearances in all competitions for Northampton, who sit fourth in League Two.

The Scotland under-21 international scored his first professional goal in the 2-2 home draw against Sutton United on October 25.

Brighton & Hove Albion starlet Marc Leonard has been tipped to play at a ‘much higher level’ after excelling on loan at League Two outfit Northampton Town. Picture by Pete Norton/Getty Images

Heneghan said: “He’s been really good. You’re never quite sure what you’re going to get with a young player from a Premier League club.

“He’s not had too much first team experience, and he’s mainly played in the academy and youth teams. But it was pretty clear from an early stage that he’s a quality player.

“The manager [Jon Brady] eased him in at first, [and he] didn’t play him too much. He came off the bench and then he started to get a run.

“There was a point where he was one of the most important players. There were a few injuries, and he was playing week in, week out.

“He’s a really classy little player. He’s got a great attitude, he’s desperate to win, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him play at a much higher level in the future.”

Leonard’s excellent performances have been backed up by his superb statistics. He leads Northampton players, along with Shaun McWilliams, in tackles per game (2.1), and boasts the joint-second most interceptions per game (1.1), the third-most average passes per game (39.1), and the third-highest pass success percentage (74.8%) at the Cobblers.

But Heneghan has been left most impressed by the 21-year-old’s ability off the ball.

He added: “In terms of his attributes, he’s an all-round midfield player. He’s really good on the ball. He’s got both the vision and quality to see a pass and then execute it.

“He’s always demanding the ball, showing for the ball. When he plays, a lot of Northampton’s play goes through him.

“They can mix it up Northampton, but when he’s playing they tend to play more of a passing, possession game and work the ball through the thirds.

“But I think the most impressive thing has been his off the ball work. When you sign a young player, who’s not played much football at this level, you worry that they might be a bit lightweight and that they might get bullied. It’s difficult physically, but that’s definitely not been the case with him.”

Northampton supporters have grown fond of Leonard, and after his displays at Sixfields it’s hard not to see why.

The feeling is clearly mutual, with Heneghan revealing that the Scot is enjoying life in Northamptonshire.

He said: “He’s just been really impressive. I think most Northampton fans were worried that he’d get recalled in January because he was going well, and he might get sent to a League One club. But from what I’ve been told, and from what he’s said himself, he’s really enjoying his time at Northampton.

“He feels like he’s learning, and getting better. He’s really benefitting from it, so it seems to be a move that’s working for all parties.

“I think a lot of Northampton fans would agree that he’s certainly been one of their best loan signings in the last few years.