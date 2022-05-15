'One-to-one duels' - Lewis Dunk makes Jesse Marsch and Marcelo Bielsa claim ahead of Leeds United

Brighton and Hove Albion skipper Lewis Dunk is looking forward to the hostile atmosphere at Elland Road against Leeds United

Three straight defeats have left Leeds staring at relegation and victory could lift them back out of the Premier League’s bottom three with one game to play.

It has been described as one of the biggest games in Leeds’ most recent history and the fans will be in voice against a Brighton team who are ninth in the table and arrive on the back of an impressive 4-0 win against Man United.

Jesse Marsch took on a fight for survival when he replaced Marcelo Bielsa in February. The American looked to have moved the club away from danger but a poor recent run – coupled with an uplift in form from Burnley and Everton – has left the Whites in a desperate situation.

Dunk said: “Games like Sunday are what you play for. You have to want to thrive in that atmosphere and enjoy that challenge,” he said.

“They press like mad and fight like mad and at Elland Road the fans are going to be 100 per cent behind them. It will be hostile but we’ll enjoy the challenge.

“Playing-wise they are slightly different under the new manager [Jesse Marsch] whereas with Marcelo Bielsa it was a physical game, with a lot of one-to-one duels. They have to win really – we know that – and it’s up to us to keep playing the way we have been and hopefully get another good result.”

Brighton are flying high and away from the relegation dog fight this campaign and Dunk is pleased with the year-on-year progress Albion have made since their promotion.

“We are improving every year and I hope that continues next season,” the skipper said.

"We have smashed our points record and still have two games to go. There have been some frustrating periods this season but overall it’s been enjoyable.

"Personally, I’ve found my best form in the last few weeks. I had the injury around Christmas and struggled for four to five weeks afterwards to get back to where I am.