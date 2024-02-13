‘One to watch’ – Brighton ‘monitoring’ highly-rated Dortmund talent wanted by host of European clubs
That’s according to Sky Sport Deutschland transferexpert Florian Plettenburg, who claims the Seagulls are one of a host of clubs interested in the 18-year-old.
Herrmann enjoyed an impressive 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup for eventual champions Germany, scoring once and providing three assists before injury ruled him out of the semi-finals and final.
The winger, who is also eligible to play for Ghana, has scored twice in 16 appearances for Dortmund’s under-19s this season, but has yet to make his senior bow for die Schwarzgelben.
Plettenburg claims clubs from England, Spain and Germany have ‘inquired’ about Herrmann, who is a free agent this summer.
Discussions between Dortmund and Herrmann have reportedly taken place about extending the youngster’s contract, but a final decision has yet to be made by the player.
Plettenburg claims the eight-time Bundesliga champions have offered Herrmann a new contract ‘beyond 2024’, but the teen reportedly wants assurances he will be playing first team football next season.
Posting on X, Plettenburg said: “News Charles #Herrmann: Talks about a new contract beyond 2024 have taken place!
“#BVB wants him go stay but there’s no final decision from the 18 y/o winger as he wants to play in an A-Team next season …
“Clubs from England, Spain, and Bundesliga teams have inquired about him as he could sign as a free agent in summer. Brighton is monitoring him.
“Next talks with @BVB are scheduled. One to watch in the next months …”